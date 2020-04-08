Just two school districts in Teton County —Dutton/Brady and Power — are holding an election May 5.
Both districts will use mail ballots, which will be sent to all registered voters in their districts between April 15 and 20.
The district clerks at Dutton/Brady and Power encourage voters to return their ballots by mail to best follow social distancing guidelines and limit traffic in the schools. If voters need to turn ballots in at the school, Power School District Clerk Elaine Seymour will be in the office Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. The Dutton/Brady District Clerk Betty Brumwell said voters can drop ballots off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. On election day, ballots can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both districts. For ballots to be counted, they must be turned into the school district by May 5 at 8 p.m.
The Dutton/Brady School District is asking voters to approve an additional levy for the general fund of $9,666.59, or 1.33 mills. Brumwell said the proposed increase would cost taxpayers approximately $1.80 on a $100,000 home and $3.59 on a $200,000 home. But the good news, according to Brumwell, is that even with approving the levy, she believes taxpayers will end up paying less than they did this year. Brumwell added these are projected numbers, as the taxable value for the 2020 budgets, which is used to calculate the number of mills needed to generate the tax levy revenue, is not received from the Department of Revenue until Aug. 1.
The ballot will also include the trustee election. Michael Clark was the only candidate to file and despite running unopposed, his name will still appear on the ballot.
The Power School district has two candidates running for a single three-year term. Incumbent Ken May has filed for the position, as has Mark A. Lehman.
Choteau, Fairfield, Greenfield, Golden Ridge, Bynum and Pendroy are not asking for additional levies. Additionally, these school districts do not need to hold trustee elections as they each had uncontested races.
Choteau Public Schools had two seats, currently held by Mark Henderson of Choteau on the combined high school and elementary school board and Jerry Stott, the Bynum Elementary District’s representative on the high school board. Henderson filed to retain his seat. Jerry Stott did not file. The board will have to appoint someone to serve in that position for one year.
Marvin Baker filed for his position on the Bynum Elementary District and Pat Field for his on the Pendroy Elementary District.
In Fairfield, Incumbent Chad Becker filed for one of two positions open on the combined high school and elementary school board. Jim Dauwalder filed for the other position on the combined board. Stephen Ostberg has filed for his position on the high school board representing the outlying Greenfield Elementary School District.
In the two rural elementary school districts outside of Fairfield, the two incumbents have filed to hold their positions: Kellie Rapp at Golden Ridge and Spencer Pearson at Greenfield.