The Power High School graduation ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 6 p.m.
The school has established two formats for the ceremony depending upon weather conditions. In either format, the school will be observing social distancing guidelines. Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held on the football field. Families will have chairs provided in groups of 10. Community members and other guests may sit in their personal vehicles around the field or gather on the field with their own chairs, if the six-foot social distancing guidelines are followed, said Power Superintendent Loren Dunk. “There will be a big screen for video of the graduation on the field generously provided by Val Smelser of Mountain Title Co.,” Dunk said. “The ceremony will be transmitted over FM radio and also streamed live on the school’s Facebook live page,” he added.
“Because we are using the football field, there should be plenty of room for people to attend and follow the Phase 2 guidelines,” Dunk said. Parking cars around the field in the same manner as a football game is allowed. People may call Dunk at 781-2757 if they have questions.
In the event of inclement weather, a smaller crowd will be accommodated in the gym.
Students graduating from Power are: Bo Andrews, Jacob Boetticher, Ben Lehnerz, Brady Smelser, Veronica Smelser, Brant Streit, AJ Taylor, Wyatt Ulsh and Jackson Widhalm.
Boetticher is the class valedictorian and Streit is salutatorian.
Isaiah Dunk, a former Power High School graduate and a member of the KRTV news crew, will be the guest speaker.
The Power High School choir has also recorded a song to be played during the ceremony. There will be a senior slideshow, a rose presentation and announcement of scholarships.
Helping with graduation are class advisers Whitney Brewer and Joni Olson.
A baccalaureate prayer and blessing service is being held for the seniors and their family before the graduation ceremony on from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church.