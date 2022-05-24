The Montana Early Childhood and Family Support Division, recognizing the need for summer care and summer programming for school-age children, is offering “Elementary Out of School Time” scholarships.
The scholarships are for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade in the fall. Parents must be employed, attending school or have special circumstances.
Families must demonstrate they are paying for summer care (summer/sports camps, Boys & Girls Club, babysitters, nannies, etc.) by providing a receipt or letter of acknowledgement.
Parents have the option to choose a grant amount of either $1,500 or $2,500 per child.
There are no income restrictions. Families can apply online at surveymonkey.com/r/RC7FRB2. Applications will be accepted through June 3 on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact Family Connections online at FamilyConnectionsMT.org or call 406-761-6010.
Family Connections is a nonprofit Child Care Resource and Referral Agency that serves 23 north, central and eastern Montana counties by helping families find and pay for child care and by helping child care businesses open and become sustainable.