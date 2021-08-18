The Greenfield Elementary School will kick off the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
School starts at 8:10 a.m. daily and dismisses at 3:30 Monday through Thursday and 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
“We are also looking forward to getting back to more of what we all knew as ‘normal’ before the issues surrounding COVID altered that so drastically,” Principal Paul Wilson said. “The challenges we faced in the past year were difficult for everyone, but they also required those of us in education to evaluate what, how and why we were doing things even more carefully than we had in the past. Although it was a difficult process, I would wager that most (if not all) schools across the state have found new ways to meet students’ educational needs and ways that the school can operate more efficiently and effectively.”
Greenfield School is no exception, Wilson said. While Greenfield will be getting back to “normal” in most aspects of everyday school life, the school will be keeping the changes that “worked” to make a better experience for the students and staff.
Wilson said this summer, the question he has most frequently been asked is “will everyone have to wear masks again this year?”
“In our ‘Stay in School Plan’ that will be presented to the school board for consideration and adoption, masks will be recommended, but not required for both students and staff in the school building,” Wilson said. “The newest information from the CDC states that even if a student is within three to six feet of a person who tests positive for COVID, they will not be considered a “close contact” if both the infected and exposed individual are wearing masks. This would prevent the exposed student(s) from having to quarantine.” Masks could be required with another state mandate, he added. However, based on what has come from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office, Wilson said he would not expect to see a statewide mandate in effect for the coming school year.
Throughout the day, students will still be in “cohort” groups, but will be allowed more flexibility for interaction between groups. The lunch and recess schedule will be like 2020, with some minor adjustments. “We completely revamped the lunch schedule last year due to potential COVID issues, but we found that the new schedule actually worked a lot better for the kitchen staff and managing the playground,” Wilson said.
“Current information from the CDC is school buses are considered public transportation, thus requiring passengers to wear masks,” Wilson said. “There are efforts to clarify and change this definition. Either way, our Stay in School Plan leaves the decision to students and their families.”
Greenfield School is going to keep its bus transportation protocol similar to last year. Family groups will be seated together in the order they get on the bus, but there will be more flexibility for seating options at times. “The main reason for keeping this format is it was beneficial in many ways,” Wilson said. “Pick up and drop off of students went smoother because it was easier for the drivers to keep track of who was riding and who was not.” Wilson also said there was a significant reduction in disciplinary issues with this seating arrangement.
Bus routes will have some minor changes. The biggest change is that this will be the first year in this century that Ken Holmes will not be driving a regular route. “He decided it was time to retire,” Wilson said. “We are glad that he will have more time for himself and his family.” The school district will hold a celebration for his retirement later. Mandy Beachy is the new route driver. “We’re excited to have her join our staff,” Wilson said. The school may also be able to offer an “activity bus” again this fall to help junior high students get to practice in Fairfield. Those interested should contact the school.
Wilson said Scott Charpentier and the summer maintenance crew have done a fantastic job getting the little projects completed. “Although there weren’t many big projects at the school this summer, they kept plenty busy getting all of the floors refinished, touching up paint, keeping the grounds maintained, and doing a thorough deep cleaning of the entire school,” he said.
“The kitchen staff will be a little different this year with Salley Young’s retirement last year due to health reasons,” Wilson said. Haven Murphy was promoted to head of the kitchen and she will be joined by Shasta Dean.
Last year’s waivers for the lunch program were extended through this school year, so both breakfast and lunch will be available for all students at no cost regardless of free and/or reduced lunch income guidelines. Those who qualify are still encouraged to fill out an application because that data is used in applying for a variety of federal funding. Applications are confidential and will be sent home with all students the first day of school.
Greenfield School will not be offering a distance learning option for this school year. However, teachers will still be implementing many of the technology components into their regular instruction. “We will try to do our best to allow students to participate remotely in the event of absence, especially if it is for an extended period of time,” Wilson said. “One benefit we noticed about doing this last year was that students were able to stay home when they were sick without missing out on content or instruction.” If necessary, students will be able to check out a Chromebook for use at home in these circumstances.
Another change that everyone in the building will notice is that the plastic dividers have been put into storage for the time being. “We are not planning to use them for this school year,” Wilson said. “Last year, there was no vaccination for COVID, and the school felt like it was responsible to do as much as possible to protect the health of staff members, students and their families. It is a slightly different situation this year where anyone 12 years of age and older has had the opportunity to get vaccinated. We also better understand the consequences of exposure to or contracting COVID.
Greenfield School staff and administration will still do their best to minimize risks for students and staff, but we are also aware that it is no longer our responsibility to shoulder a lion’s share of that responsibility, Wilson said, adding “It is just as likely that we will face issues with quarantining and/or closures, but we have been through it before and have a better idea what to expect.”
A copy of the district’s Stay in School Plan will be sent home with all students on the first day of school. As always, if there are any questions or concerns, please contact Wilson at paulwilson@greenfield.k12.mt.us or call the school at 406-467-2433.