Greenfield Elementary School is one of eight schools that were given Breakfast After the Bell program grants, Gov. Steve Bullock and his wife, Lisa, announced on Dec. 23.
Greenfield Elementary received a $625 grant to help start the Breakfast After the Bell program in the K-8 school north of Fairfield. The governor said $28,000 was given to the eight schools.
“Starting the school day with a nutritional breakfast allows students to focus on learning without being distracted by hunger,” Bullock said. “I’m thrilled to see additional schools take advantage of Breakfast After the Bell and support students in becoming healthier, performing better in their classroom, and having fewer disciplinary problems.”
In this grant cycle, eight schools received grant funding to create Breakfast After the Bell, an innovative service model that shifts the time breakfast is served so students are allowed to eat a meal during or between morning lessons rather than in the cafeteria before classes begin. After incorporating breakfast into the morning schedule, schools see student participation in the breakfast program increase by double or more.
Since 2014, Governor and First Lady Bullock have partnered with Montana No Kid Hungry to support more than 110 schools in starting Breakfast After the Bell. Educators have found the program to be successful in addressing food insecurity and preventing trauma associated with chronic hunger, as well as promoting a culture of inclusivity that helps students feel connected and sets a positive tone for the school day. More than 300 schools across Montana are serving breakfast during class hours this school year.
Grants are offered by Montana No Kid Hungry, which is housed under the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Funding for breakfast grants is made possible through support from private donors, including Town Pump Charitable Foundation, Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, BNSF Railway, Round It Up Montana (a partnership between the MT Restaurant and Retail Associations, ProStart, and No Kid Hungry), Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Steele-Reese Foundation, Wells Fargo Bank, and the Montana Association of Realtors. The Montana Office of Public Instruction oversees the operation of the school breakfast program.
Schools can apply for funding online through the Montana No Kid Hungry grant portal, with opportunities available during the spring and fall. Anyone interested in starting a new breakfast program, transitioning their existing program to an alternative service model, or for questions about grant opportunities, may contact Linda Cleatus at LCleatus@mt.gov or 406-444-3925.