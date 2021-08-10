During an early morning school board meeting on July 27, the Dutton/Brady trustees elected to continue with most of the same dress code policies for the 2021-2022 school year.
Student council representative Leslie Ostberg addressed the board at the June meeting with suggestions of changes to the dress code that would simplify the existing dress code policy. The student council worked on recommendations last spring asking the board to cover the three B’s and C — backs, belly, bottoms and chest.
The board took into consideration the difficulty parents and students have in finding clothing that meets the current policy. All agreed, however, they want to maintain a standard and said the shorter shorts are not appropriate for school. After discussing the dress code, the board agreed to a few slight changes while maintaining much of the current policy. Among those in the policy of great interest are: shorts and skirts must be at least fingertip length, or longer, when arms are extended; shoes must be worn at all times and slippers are not considered shoes; pants cannot have tears in which you can see from one side of the inseam to the other. Rips or tears must be below the fingertip length when arms are extended; muscle, side-slit and midriff shirts are not appropriate for the classroom or physical education classes; polyester spandex and yoga pants must be opaque and not see through, leggings may only be worn if the hip and buttock area are completely covered by a shirt or top.
Superintendent Erica Allen reviewed the projects underway in preparation for the beginning of school. She said new sinks are being installed in the kitchen, along with a new refrigerator and drinking fountain in the elementary school. There is new carpet and paint in the elementary wing. Among work being done is gutters and downspout repair outside. Both the gym and auditorium floors have been refinished.
Allen said a sprinkler company would complete repairs and realign the sprinkler system in August.
Teacher laptops and student Chromebooks have all been updated this summer, Allen said. She added that the new whiteboards that were ordered would not arrive until September.
Principal Jeremy Locke reported the district has wrapped up the second session of summer school focusing on math and entrepreneurship. “Our focus was math skills and continued involvement with the community,” Locke said. The students operated a lemonade stand using their math skills and interacting with the community, he said, adding, “It was a great success and we appreciate all of those who stopped by to purchase refreshments from the students.” The students were working on practical skills, specifically money management and how a business operates.
Under action items, the board approved the hiring of Melissa Gemar as a part-time school secretary. She has worked in the school cafeteria and as a student driver for the past three years.
The board also approved running the after-school program with a minimal fee. Allen said at one point the program was funded through a grant. She does not believe those funds will be available moving forward. The program has enough in reserves for this year but the school does not want to see the fund depleted so would like to return to a $2 a child per day charge as was done previously to help fund the program.
The board also approved:
•Allowing fourth grade students to participate in volleyball and boys/girls basketball for the 2021-22 school year.
•Second readings of a number of policies and the 2021-22 safe return to school plan.