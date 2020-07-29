A Teton County sheriff’s deputy was called to the Teton County Refuse District dumpsite at Power on July 21 for a refuse container that was overflowing with construction material.
David Klette, the chairman of the Refuse District 1 board, said once again someone filled a container full of construction items, making it impossible to close the container. First, Klette said, construction material is not accepted at the site and second, all containes must close to be removed.
Klette said 97% of the district members follow the rules and regulations. “There is just that small percentage who don’t and make it bad for everyone,” he added. “We chose to contact the sheriff’s office with the hope that we can determine who disposed of the material and the individual can take responsibility for their action.”
Klette said they do have a few good leads of who was responsible and will be working with the deputies.
Site manager Joe Widhalm, with help from board members, was able to cut and move the material so the container could be closed. Not only is it a great deal of work to take care of the overflowing container, but the material weighed a great deal and will cost the district additional funds.
“It is just very disheartening and upsetting that people can’t follow the rules,” Klette said.
Klette said things did get better for a while after a district meeting on Nov. 21, 2019, followed up by communication with the district members. Key among the issues discussed at that meeting were safety, financial stability, land ownership, non-member use and the abuse of site trash containers including disposing of hazardous material and overfilling containers. “Those same issues are still a challenge eight months later, Klette said.
The refuse district site was formed for the disposal of household garbage. “That hasn’t changed,” he added. Detailed information of what can be disposed of is provided to the members and posted periodically in local newspapers and has been posted at the site. However, there continue to be items discarded that do not meet the criteria, Klette said.
Any hazardous material placed in the containers must be handled separately and costs a considerable amount for the district. In addition to the improperly disposed items, another major concern is overfilling the containers. “The container must be able to be closed for it to be moved,” Klette said. “People continually overfill the containers, resulting in the site manager having to move items, which is a huge safety concern.”
One of the biggest challenges is not owning the land on which the Power site is located, Klette said. The site is located on land leased from the Bureau of Reclamation. The board is working with the bureau to purchase the land, but there are several challenges facing such an acquisition.
“If problems keep arising, the board will have to look stronger at some of the solutions the board outlined during the public meeting,” he said. They would consider going to manned sites only, changing the locks and issuing all new keys, replacing keys with a card system that would include a solar-powered card reader and hardware and installing cameras.
“Not having electricity to the site does make it hard for some of the options,” Klette added. “Something has to be done, so as a board we will be looking in the future at new technology to help in operating the site.”
There are consequences for not following the rules of the district. Klette said it may be time to revisit those and make sure they fit the needs of the district and allow for fines and loss of membership, if warranted.
Serving on the board with Klette are Tom Fuhringer, Marge Simonson and Josh Hill.
Klette encourages anyone with information regarding this latest dumping of construction material to contact any of the board members. He also asked members to keep their eyes open, and if they see something they know shouldn’t be placed in the dump, to also contact them. Klette said they appreciate any help members can provide.