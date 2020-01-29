The Pondera Arts Council adopted a new logo to represent its mission of promoting the arts in Pondera County, including performances, musical events, movies and more.
PAC is sponsoring the Robert Burns birthday celebration at the Orpheum on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the PAC and admission is by donation. There will be bag pipers, fiddlers, poetry readings and more.
The Gothard Sisters will be performing at the Orpheum on March 29 at 2 p.m.
The public is always welcome to attend the monthly board meeting on the second Tuesday of the month in the new addition of the Orpheum at 11:30 a.m. The next meeting is Feb. 11. To see more of what PAC is doing in the community, visit our website at www.conradorpheum.com.
All are welcome to become a member of the Pondera Arts Council. The membership drive is happening now.