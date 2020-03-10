The Fairfield High School varsity boys basketball team will play its opening game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, against Colstrip, the number three seed from the south, at the state Class B tournament in Butte.
The Eagles are the number one seed from the Northern Division at the tournament being played at the Butte Civic Center.
Other teams making the top eight and playing in the opening round are Lodge Grass and Shelby at noon, Arlee and Rocky Boy at 1:30 p.m. and Three Forks and Deer Lodge at 8 p.m.
Updated scores will be posted throughout the tournament on the Acantha website.