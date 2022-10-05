In the winter of 1972, 100 grassroots delegates gathered in Helena to re-write the lumbering, old Montana constitution. Many of the delegates would recall that time as the proudest moment of their lives.
After two busy months, all 100 delegates walked down the aisle of the House Chambers and unanimously signed a document that would affect the lives of generations of Montanans to come.
Thirty years later, Montana Public Television documented the story of those 100 delegates and the scope of the work which they undertook; their struggles, successes and setbacks, the tumultuous times that ignited their fervor, all while drafting a new state constitution.
On Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. the documentary “For This and Future Generations,” will be presented at Conrad’s Orpheum Theater. This screening is one in an ongoing series which brings documentaries of local and regional interest to Conrad and the surrounding communities.
Other documentaries have had the producer present for a brief question and answer session following the show. Instead, “For This and Future Generations” will feature one of the last remaining delegates from 1972, the influential community activist and esteemed preservationist Arlyne Reichert.
Even today, 50 years after her role in Montana’s new constitution, Reichert continues to shape Montana history. This past year, Reichert was given the 2022 Heritage Keeper award for her exceptional contributions toward the study and preservation of Montana's past. She received the award for her tireless devotion and commitment to saving the 10th Street Bridge in Great Falls. As a result, Reichert has become known throughout Great Falls as “The Bridge Lady.” In fact, one year ago the 10th Street Bridge was renamed the ARCH Bridge. The first two letters in that title stand for Arlyne Reichert. When Reichert is introduced at various 10th Street Bridge ceremonies, there is always wide applause for her efforts and perseverance. Yet the wildest and most sustained applause comes when a reference is made about her contribution in 1972 as a delegate to the state constitution.
Reichert is quick to admit, “Fifty years ago, we represented 700,000 of our fellow Montanans. We were a group of ranchers and farmers, educators, housewives and attorneys, a beekeeper, a librarian, and a retired FBI agent. Montana challenged us to write a legal foundation for life in Big Sky Country.”
Through the efforts of the Pondera Arts Council, along with Shelba Buffum and the volunteers at the Orpheum Theater and Montana PBS, residents are invited to meet Reichert and witness her efforts in shaping Montana’s Constitution by watching the presentation on Oct. 11. Admission is free and Montana PBS will gladly supply the popcorn.