Teton County volunteer firefighters were busy last week as they responded to wildland fires in and out of the county.
On July 27 at 3:47 p.m., Cascade County called for mutual aid for a wildland fire and Dutton and Power VFDs rolled trucks and tenders.
On July 29 at 3:46 p.m., the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a power line sparking at 48 Airport Road and stayed there until NorthWestern Energy’s repair crew arrived.
On July 30 at 2:04 p.m., the Pendroy Fire and Rescue Department was called out to a grass fire on Highway 219 near the county line. The Pendroy VFD’s help was initially canceled after the fire was reported to be out, but then the fire department responded to check hot spots at the fire, west of Hamilton Hill.
On July 31 at 2:43 p.m., the Dutton VFD was paged out to a field fire on 25th Road Northeast, north of Diamond Valley. Dutton requested mutual aid from Power because of the terrain and dry conditions. Fairfield and Pendroy VFDs in Teton County and The Knees VFD from the rural Brady area also responded.
While in route responding to the Diamond Valley fire at about 3:39 p.m., the Power Volunteer Fire Department put out a small wildfire on the Interstate just south of Dutton and then responded to the fire on the Diamond Valley to the northeast.
While the fire was being contained, a call for air support went out to Campbell Aviation. After a long time of combined efforts, the fire was contained and a wet line was established. Many area farmers also responded, bringing tankers, farm equipment and personal fighting equipment to help fight this fire, according to the Dutton VFD’s social media page.
At 3:57 p.m., another fire northwest of Dutton at the Acme Elevator was reported. Power and Choteau responded to this fire. Power reported the fire under control and Choteau was canceled en route. Power then continued on to the Diamond Valley fire.