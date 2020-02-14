The Fairfield School Board superintendent search committee will present to the board at a special meeting on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. a seconded motion to open the search for a new superintendent to candidates within and outside of the Fairfield School system.
The motion also calls for the superintendent search to be opened for one week and the application process to be handled internally.
Committee members Chad Becker, Robert Gardner and Keith Giles unanimously voted for the motion. Joining the committee at the Feb. 13 meeting in the school media center were the remaining members of the board and a mixture of 23 community members, teachers and staff.
At the search committee meeting, board Chairman Jerry Shaw briefly highlighted the options the board discussed at the February regular board meeting which focused on whether to fill the superintendent position from within the district or open the search for all to apply. Shaw said the potential costs to the district if it uses an outside search agency could go from a couple thousand dollars to $10,000 or more. Shaw said he did not think that expense would be in the best interest of the district.
Other board members explained this cost would be incurred only if the district used a search agency. The search costs would be minimal, mostly for background checks, if handled in-house.
Shaw said the board appointed the search committee at its Feb. 10 meeting to move the process along and agreed to hold a special meeting for further discussion. Before deciding what search option to pursue, the board members said they also wanted time to consider the options and receive public input.
During the Feb. 10 meeting, the board visited at length with Dustin Gordon, the high school principal, and Courtney Bake, the half-time elementary principal. Gordon expressed interest in the position and answered questions from the board. Bake said she supports Gordon for the superintendent position. If the board appointed him, she said she would like to be considered for a full-time principal position. She also said she would consider applying for the position if the board elected to open the application process and not just interview from within the district.
Following his opening remarks, Shaw opened the committee meeting up to comments from those attending.
The meeting lasted a little more than an hour, and seven community members and eight staff members addressed the board. The majority of the input was in favor of the board hiring from within the district, primarily Gordon. The community members said positive things that have happened in the high school under his leadership and the district needs to continue with this strong guidance moving forward. They also spoke of Gordon’s knowledge of the district, his community involvement and dedication to the school, students and community.
“You don’t need to fix something if it isn’t broken,” Mark McInerney, a Fairfield native, said. He said he has experienced many changes in administration over the years. The board has hired superintendents four times from within the district and four outside the area, he said. Naming those, McInerney said the four hired from within all worked out and proved to be excellent administrators, and in his opinion only one of those hired from outside the area fit into the school and community. “It would be a shame to lose a good superintendent candidate. The board, school and community know what they are getting in hiring from within and knows the track record of Dustin,” he said.
Fairfield teacher Jessica Boles, the union representative for the certified staff, presented the results from an anonymous poll completed by full-time certified and classified district employees. Off the approximately 41 staff under this category 31 responded, 60% backing the selection of Gordon and 38.7% voting for the board to open the interviews process inside and outside the district for the position.
A retired staff member, three veteran teachers and a handful of younger teachers who had Gordon as their administrator while attending school and now as the high school principal, supported Gordon as superintendent. They said he holds the staff accountable, has great leadership skills, is dedicated to the school and his profession, has good rapport with the students and is involved in the community.
Speaking in support of Gordon, Bake said she attends administrative and other meetings throughout the state and one of the questions she is always asked is how the district is so successful, not just adding banner after banner to wall in the gym for athletics, but also achieving high academic results year after year. “It is our culture,” Bake said. “Our expectations are high. The expectations start with the administration who sets high standards for themselves. We hold students to a higher standard and work hard with the staff to achieve that goal.” She said she would like to see this continue under the leadership which is already within the district.
Throughout the discussion, board members spoke saying they wanted to be sure there is transparency as they go through the search process and that they have considered all possibilities. They said they fully understand how tough a decision it is going to be and appreciate input from the public, saying they have each field many calls voicing a variety of opinions.
Board member Becker spoke of “the elephant in the room,” saying, “We have some qualified candidates that are interested and that are in our community, ones we know and who know our school.”
Paul Wilson, the principal of Greenfield Elementary School, addressed the board saying he is interested in applying if the process is opened to the public. Wilson said he does not have any issues with Gordon and sees him as a good candidate for the position. He would however also like to be considered and believes he also brings something to the table. Wilson said he and Gordon spoke before the meeting regarding his desire to apply if the opportunity were made available.
Board member Giles said he was new to the board when Les Meyer was hired as superintendent eight years ago. He said the board did not do a search, deciding instead to promote from within having received a recommendation from then-Superintendent Denny Davies supporting Meyer. Giles said Meyer has told him that he thinks it would have been beneficial to him and a cleaner process to have opened the search to other applicants.
Mark Coverdell, a former member of the board who was serving at the time Meyer was hired as superintendent, spoke of the board’s decision at that time and believes it was good then and is still good eight years later. He said the board has a similar decision to make now, and he believes that the board has a good candidate within their school system just like eight years ago.
Gordon asked the board whether there is something missing, in addition to him completing his superintendent endorsement, that the board is looking for that would cause it to open the process to outside the district for applicants. The board did not respond to his question directly.
Gordon had informed the board at the Feb. 10 meeting he would need to take four college courses to earn his superintendent endorsement and would start them this summer. He also said he planned to retire from coaching following this year and had already been looking at administrative positions throughout the state before to this opening. If considered, he said, he would look at a three to six-year commitment to the district.
When asked by a board member at the committee meeting whether he would still consider applying if the position was opened outside the district, he said he would. He said he would not like to see the search drag out, however.
Trustee Michelle Gjerde said she had done some research after it was said at the regular board meeting that there were 27 superintendent positions open in the state. On the Office of Public Instruction’s website, one of many sites used for listing positions, there were 16 positions listed this week. She said she was interested to see how long they had been open, where they were located and how quickly they closed. “Some close quickly, maybe indicating they had filled the position and others have been on the site for a considerable time,” she said.
At the end of the meeting, the board members said they don’t take the superintendent search lightly, and they want to do their due diligence and at the same time understand the need to move as quickly as possible for all involved.
The special meeting on Feb. 17 will be open to the public, as all meetings are. If interviews with candidates are scheduled, they too will be open to the public.