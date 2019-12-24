The students of Dutton/Brady Public Schools found enjoyment in sharing the Christmas spirit with 300 Montana servicemen and -women serving in the Middle East.
“The students wanted to honor these individuals by sending a company of soldiers a care package to use while they are at their assigned base,” said student Corbin Schroeder, an organizer of the project.
Schroeder and fellow senior classmate Clay Blankenship got the idea from their Jobs for Montana Graduates teacher, Todd Bishop.
Making the project personal, one of the servicemen in the unit is Brandon McDonald, the husband of Dutton’s family and consumer science teacher, Keely McDonald. A first lieutenant in E Company, he has served nine years with the Army National Guard in Helena. A police officer from Conrad, this is his first deployment. The 126th Company first travelled to Texas and from there left on Dec. 13 for the Middle East. The unit will be deployed for a year. Noah Genger, the son of Matt and Gail Genger of Augusta, is also a member of the unit.
The school shipped the care packages to the unit as a late Christmas gift. “We asked grades K-11 to write letters about their lives, what their favorite hobbies are and also other random things to help the men and women get their minds off the troubles that they face in Iraq,” Schroeder said. “This might also help the servicemen and -women think about their children who are close to these students’ ages or grades and to see what their child could be doing in their daily life.”
The two seniors said some of the letters written thank the men and women who are serving their country for taking time out of their life and leaving their family, friends and jobs. “This is absolutely incredible that they perform this selfless service,” Schroeder said. Most of the servicemen and -women don’t do it for fun, they do it for the country they live and serve in. “Clay donated books for the servicemen and -women and we included Slim Jims, playing cards, Jolly Ranchers, gummy bears, and a letter from every student in the school,” Schroeder said.
Dutton/Brady elementary student Peighton Wakkinen wrote in her letter, “Dear Brandon McDonald, Thank you for serving for us, thank you for all the things you did. I bet you have been serving for a while but I don’t want you to get hurt so stay safe.”
Peighton added that she knew his daughter because her sister has babysat her. Another student, Emma Feldmann, told the servicemen and -women that she is 8 years old and in the third grade. She explained she likes math and is really good at sports. She thanked them for serving our country. “Your bravery is awesome,” she added.
The students of Dutton/Brady showed their appreciation by writing letters or drawing pictures, and some even made paper airplanes.
Along with the letters, the seniors gathered things to include in such as personal hygiene items, snacks, books and card games.
The seniors explained the Jobs for Montana Graduates class is a senior survival class that prepares students for the basic needs when graduating and going out on their own. Everything from managing finances to getting ready for college or the workforce is covered.
As part of this project, the seniors researched how to ship care packages, what items were allowed and what items were really needed while deployed. They found out “baby wipes” are like gold for those deployed in the Middle East. The seniors organized the letter writing and gathered the gift items to be included. The elementary teachers and a high school English teacher assisted the students writing the letters. Funding for the project was provided through the class.
The two seniors said getting everyone involved in the project and knowing the care packages would be going to those who are serving our country made this holiday season special.
Keeley McDonald, a graduate of Dutton High School, has taught for the Dutton/Brady district for three years. The couple has a 7-month-old daughter, Maggie. Keeley thought the project was great for the students and was sure the unit would be appreciative of the items from their home state.