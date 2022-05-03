Gov. Greg Gianforte on April 14 announced the scores and ranking of the second round of ap-plications for critical water and sewer funding from the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. Rankings also include the state’s first round of investments in irrigation improvements.
Teton County had two water system applications ranked and one irrigation district project ranked.
“Safe, clean drinking water, effective wastewater systems, and reliable irrigation infrastruc-ture are critical to our communities,” Gianforte said in a news release. “With these strategic, long-term investments, we’re modernizing Montana’s infrastructure for our kids and grandkids.”
The state received applications for 179 water and sewer projects in the second round of funding, with $262 million requested. The state also received 39 applications for irrigation infra-structure improvements, totaling $10.9 million.
A team of technical experts in drinking water, wastewater, engineering and project manage-ment at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) conducted the re-view and ranking.
Agencies administering and assisting with the ARPA water and sewer grants include DNRC, the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Commerce.
The scores and ranking of the applications will be submitted to the ARPA Infrastructure Ad-visory Commission, which on April 20 will make the final recommendation to the governor on which projects will be awarded funding.
In Teton County, three projects were ranked, two in the second round for water and sewer infrastructure projects. The town of Fairfield’s $3,391,000 drinking water system project ranked 26th in a three-way tie. The DNRC recommended the project receive a $141,000 minimum allocation grant and a $1,676,079 competitive grant. The town would provide a $1,573,921 match.
Fairfield’s water project would improve the town’s water system to protect public health and safety by providing reliable, safe drinking water by installing new water mains to complete pipe loops, remove asbestos cement pipe, replace undersized mains, improve chlorine contact time and replace lead and copper water service lines throughout the system to ensure safe drinking water and reduce water loss.
The project would replace about 7,750 feet of watermain with new six-, eight- and 10-inch PVC water mains and would replace 2,700 feet of water service line from the mains to private proper-ty lines and 90 water service connections. The project would also install 20 new fire hydrants.
The town of Dutton’s $2,271,676 drinking water system improvements project ranked 52nd in a 10-way tie. The DNRC recommended the project receive a $103,602 minimum allocation grant and a $2,000,000 competitive grant. The town would provide a $168,074 match.
This project would replace the town’s water transmission main to protect public health and safety by providing reliable, safe drinking water. The new transmission line piping would remove asbestos cement pipe that has been prone to failure in recent years to ensure safe drinking water, re-duce water loss and provide reliable fire protection.
The project would replace about 12,000 feet of water transmission main with new 10-inch PVD or high-density polyethylene pipe and would install an estimated four gate valves, four blow-off hydrants and necessary fittings.
In the first round of funding for irrigation district projects, Greenfields Irrigation District in Fairfield ranked 25th for its $1,008,647 Tunnel No. 3 Pishkun Supply Canal rehabilitation project. The DNRC recommended GID receive a $500,000 competitive grant. GID will provide a $508,674 match.
The desired outcome of the Tunnel No. 3 Pishkun Supply Canal rehabilitation project is to en-sure reliable water delivery throughout the GID delivery system while protecting the quality of the water in the Sun River and facilitating the aquifer recharge of municipal wells for the town of Fairfield, the Tri-County Water District and the Power-Teton County Water and Sewer District, which will protect domestic water supplies along with the fire protection systems of Fairfield and Power and reduce the chance of a catastrophic failure of the tunnel.
The project would preserve irrigation water delivery by repairing the failing portion of Tun-nel No. 3 for the entire 83,000 acres of irrigated farm and ranch land, which includes more than 550 individual producers and landowners within the district system.
Irrigation water from the system is used to grow alfalfa, barley, wheat, pasture, canola, oats, mint, dill, peas and other crops resulting in more than $45 million worth of agricultural revenue. The project would also preserve aquifer recharge for the Fairfield, the Tri-County Water Dis-trict and the Power-Teton County Water and Sewer District. Based on current and historic ground-water monitoring, it is known that the GID system is the primary source of supply to this aquifer system. Groundwater wells provide the sole source of water for these local water supplies for do-mestic water and fire protection for the towns of Fairfield and Power.
The GID continually monitors and records flows throughout the delivery system and to indi-vidual producers. Crop revenue from the district is recorded each year. Groundwater elevations are observed and recorded for the town of Fairfield’s seven water supply wells and the Tri-County Wa-ter District well. These elevations will continue to be recorded. There is a direct correlation to the groundwater elevation and the timing when GID starts delivering irrigation water. The groundwater elevation drops from the time when the irrigation water is turned off and immediately rises again in the spring when water delivery commences.
Funds for approved projects, however, cannot be released until the state receives funds from the U.S. Treasury.
“Thanks to the hardworking staff at DNRC, DEQ, Department of Commerce and Department of Administration, as well as the Infrastructure Advisory Committee, Montana is leading the nation in investing funds to improve our infrastructure. These projects will not only improve the lives of Mon-tanans, but they’ll also be creating more good-paying jobs in construction and engineering,” Gianforte said. “We need the Biden administration to move quickly to release ARPA funds so we can get to work.”