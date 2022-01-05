The filing period for school board seats opened on Dec. 9 and will close on March 24. Those filing for election must be at least 18 years old, be registered voters and live within the boundaries of their respective school districts.
Candidates must file a declaration of intent and oath of candidacy with the district clerk in the school district in which they are seeking election before the filing deadline closes. School board elections, if there are contested races, will be held on May 3 and may be held with in-person voting or by mail ballot.
The Power School Board has three openings up for election this spring. The three-year terms of Ben Toeckes and Joe Lehnerz will be up as well as the two-year position formerly held by Rhad Keel.
Keel resigned from the board at the end of 2021. The board will appoint a trustee to fill the position at the Jan. 10 meeting. The newly appointed trustee will then be in that position until the May school election.
Anyone in the Power School District interested in being appointed by the board to fill Keel’s position until May should contact board Chairwoman Kelsy Diekhans and submit a letter of interest before the Jan. 10 board meeting.
Nominating petitions are available from Clerk Elaine Seymour at 406-463-2251.
The Fairfield School District has three, three-year positions up for election: those of Chris Christensen and Robert Garner, both serving on the combined board of Fairfield High School and Elementary, and Michelle Gjerde serving on the high school board representing the Greenfield Elementary District.
The clerk for the Fairfield school districts is Denise Grant and she can be reached at 406-467-2528.
The three-year terms of Mary Erickson and Clint Ellsworth are up for election for the Dutton/Brady School Board. Nominating petitions are available from Clerk Betty Brumwell at 406-476-3424
At Greenfield Elementary School, the three-year trustee position held by Brian Larson expires this year. Nominating petitions are available from Clerk Rachelle Pearson at 406-467-2433.
In the Choteau Elementary District, the three-year terms of Lane Yeager and Joe Haas are up for election this year. Yeager has served several terms on the board while Haas is just completing his first term.
Choteau Public Schools are governed by two combined boards. The Choteau Elementary District Board includes Yeager, Haas, Marion Passmore, Mark Henderson and Levi Hodgskiss. The Choteau High School District Board includes all five Choteau elementary members plus Pat Field, representing the outlying Pendroy Elementary District, and Jerry Stott, representing the outlying Bynum Elementary District.
Nominating petitions are available from Clerk Patty Mellinger in the high school at 406-466-5303.
In the Bynum Elementary District, the term of Marvin Baker is up for election. Nominating petitions are available from District Clerk Stacia Coverdell.
In the Pendroy Elementary District, the term of Dale Hanson is expiring this spring. Nominating petitions are available from Clerk Emily Hansmann at 406-469-2288 or 406-469-2387.
In the Golden Ridge Elementary District, the term of board member Melody Richart is expiring. Nominating petitions are available from Clerk Sarah Wolf at 406-467-2010.