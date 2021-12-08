The Dutton/Brady High School DiamondBack teams will host a pre-season basketball tournament Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, with teams from Sunburst, Big Sandy and Centerville participating.
The DB girls team will play Centerville at 6 p.m. on Friday and the boys will also play the Miners at 7:30 p.m. that night. On Saturday, the two teams play Big Sandy, the girls at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m. These games will be aired on the NFHS broadcasting system.
The boys team has 14 on the roster including six seniors: Jake Feldmann, Tyler Ellsworth, Gavin Sealey, Kellan Doheny, John Baringer and Josh Castaneda. Jayden Bucher is the only junior on the squad. There are four sophomores, Tyson Hemry, Nathin Sutton, Guy Wakkinen, Preston Tyler; one freshman, Aidan Reeve; and two eighth graders, Gauge Gemar and Jaydan Greyn.
According to boys head coach Tyson Anderson, there are three returning starters on the team.
“The conference lost quite a few good seniors throughout,” Anderson said. “I would think that Heart Butte would be one of the top teams, but there should be a few other teams that will compete with them toward the top. I am hoping that we will be right in the mix at the top of the conference.”
“We have quite a few seniors this season and are looking forward to competing in our league,” Anderson said. “Our goal is to get better each and every day.
Anderson has 20 years total experience coaching, 15 as head coach. This is his fourth year at Dutton/Brady. Assistant Coach Dustin Erickson is in his seventh year in that position.
The Lady DiamondBacks have 11 players on the roster. “We do not have any seniors this year and only two juniors, so we are still very young,” head coach Randall Reeve said. “With that said, most of these girls have played varsity since eighth grade, thus know how to compete at this level.”
The two juniors on the roster are Nadely Chapman-Roberts and Amara Cloninger. Underclass members are Chloe Sealey, Leslie Ostberg, Emagin Wakkinen, Mia Reiding and Kim Baringer, sophomores; Seattle Kjensmo, Cheyanne Castaneda and Kailey Cloninger, freshmen; and Kayley Chapman-Roberts, eighth grade.
There are four returning starters for the girls.
When looking at the conference, Reeves sees Simms as the team to beat and believes the Dutton/Brady team has the potential to be second or third.
This is Reeve’s 21st year as head coach, all in Dutton (some early years as boys head coach) and Jeremy Locke’s first year as assistant coach.