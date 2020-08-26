Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the annual fishing regulation photo and kids’ art contest. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2021 fishing regulation booklets.
For the photo contest:
•Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the booklet cover.
•Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch.
•FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited.
•Please include a short description of the photo, so we can provide some caption information.
•Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes.
•Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.
For the art contest:
•Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana.
•Email entries to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov by Oct. 16.
The winners will receive their photo on the cover, a subscription to Montana Outdoors magazine and a Montana Outdoors T-shirt.