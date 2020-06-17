The deadline for acreage certification is July 15 and applies to crops such as spring alfalfa seed, Conservation Reserve Program, perennial forage (not covered by NAP), annually spring seeded crops, and any other crop not reported by a previous deadline.
To comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers, including livestock producers, must file an accurate crop acreage report by the deadline. FSA staff is available to assist producers in completing acreage reports and providing maps.
Certification plans may vary by office, so customers can assist FSA by:
Paying close attention to email or mail from their county FSA office that outlines the process put in place for 2020 spring certification in their office and following the requested steps; and keeping good records of what is planted, where and when it is planted, and ensuring that information is accurately reported on the maps and provided to FSA as soon as possible following the completion of planting.
Producers are encouraged to work with their county office to arrange for completing the certification process using available options. Upon receipt of completed maps, FSA will make software updates and contact the producer to obtain signatures on the FSA-578 to complete the certification process by the July 15 deadline. Crops not certified by this date may be subject to late-filed fees.
The following exceptions apply to the July 15 acreage reporting date:
If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting deadline, the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after the purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation to support the newly acquired land must be provided to the county office.
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of July 15, 2020 or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop.
Reporting Prevent Plant Acres: Producers also must report crop acreage that they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to plant. Prevent planted acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency. If you have acreage that was prevented from being planted, please notify your county office and they can assist you in completing this form.
Reporting Organic Crops: Producers who selected the “organic” option on their NAP application must report the applicable crop as organic and provide a copy of their current organic plan and recent written certification in effect from a certifying agency. Please note that if you have applied for organic certification and do not receive it before the acreage reporting deadline, you may provide the necessary information to FSA immediately upon receipt.