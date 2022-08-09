With just a month to go, organizers of the Power Harvest Fest celebration are finalizing the activities and looking for donations and volunteers to help.
Harvest Fest will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10. Many activities are scheduled around football and volleyball games at Power Public Schools but plenty of community events are scheduled as well.
The junior high and high school football games will be held on Friday along with street dances later in the evening. Saturday will include a firemen’s breakfast, parade, pie social, junior high and high school volleyball matches, corn-hole tournament, children’s activities, bingo and a steak and shrimp dinner. There will also be the crowning of the high school homecoming royalty and a school basket raffle
Donations of items for the silent and live auction as well as pies for the pie social are needed. The committee suggested auction items of tickets to Montana college games or possibly professional teams in the northwest. If not tickets, any sports apparel or accessories for teams such as Bobcats or Grizzlies is welcome. Other suggestions are canned goods, fresh garden vegetables, jewelry and homemade crafts.
Each year Harvest Fest is a success because of volunteers, the committee members said. Volunteers are needed to work concessions at the games and at the pie social.
Those interested in volunteering can contact committee members Jennifer Taylor at 406-836-7339 or Sara Linder-Parkinson at 406- 899-3010. For auction items, contact Meggan Lehnerz at 406-590-7331 or Whitney Brewer at 406-788-5647. To donate pies, contact Chris Borst at 406-403-5760.
Volunteers can also sign up can also be done through a Google Sheet link, https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-ppjELducQSHPQZpm1jJCN-XQs3WySc4_Xx7ENvbpMs/edit?usp=sharing.
Harvest Fest began in 1986. Community members organized the first Harvest Fest for the benefit of the sports complex and were able to purchase land and build two baseball diamonds as well as a football field on the south side of the school. The goal in 1986 was to build a sports complex that would not be a burden to the school, committee members said. All the funding the school receives from Harvest Fest goes into the sports complex for repairs, maintenance and improvements.
The net proceeds from Harvest Fest are split with two-thirds going to the Sports Complex and a third for community enrichment.
Among those who have benefited from the community enrichment funds are the Power Volunteer Fire Department and the Power Quick Response Unit for equipment and structure repair such as the Jaws of Life and GPS units; the 4-H Shooting Sports program for hunter safety; Boy Scout Eagle projects; Missoula Children’s Theatre; outdoor basketball court expansion and some of the original playground equipment; tables in the Community Hall; and a propane grill used to cook breakfast by the firemen.
Funding is available for community projects through the Community Enrichment Program. For more information on applying for funding, contact Johanna Mellinger.