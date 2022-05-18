The Teton County Community Alliance for Resiliency and Educational Support (CARES), in partnership with Eastern Front Counseling, will begin to offer parenting workshops in Teton County in June, according to a press release from the Teton County Health Department.
The workshops will follow a curriculum developed by the Love and Logic Institute that is designed to help parents find specific answers and actions for some of those difficult moments in child rearing. These simple techniques are effective with all children, from toddlers to teens.
The first workshop will be held on Mondays June 6, 13, 20 and 27. The group will meet in the Choteau Elementary School library from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The sessions will be led by Jenna Miller, a behavior intervention specialist at Choteau Elementary School, and Mandy Naylor, a public health nurse at the Teton County Health Department. Both individuals are certified as independent facilitators for the Parenting with Love and Logic® curriculum.
Teton County CARES and Eastern Front Counseling will continue to offer these parenting workshops at least two times per year, in hopes of making the opportunity to improve parenting skills through education both consistent and accessible in Teton County.
The next workshop is not yet scheduled, but will likely be next fall. At this time, there is no cost to the workshop participants, and free childcare and dinner will be offered for attendees.
Funding for this new offering comes from alcohol tax funds awarded to Eastern Front Counseling for prevention activities in Teton County, and a behavioral health prevention grant from Alliance for Youth awarded to the Teton County Health Department.
The class is appropriate for all parents and caregivers of children aged toddler through teenager. Anyone interested in attending can register online at tetoncomt.org/health-department or by calling the health department at 406-466-2562 and speaking with Naylor.