Benefis Peace Hospice of Montana is seeking volunteers to serve throughout Pondera and Teton counties, and at the Peace Hospice Residential Facility in Great Falls on weekends.
A service of Benefis Health System, Peace Hospice provides compassionate care to terminally ill patients and their families either at the Peace Hospice Residential Facility or wherever the patient resides in Cascade, Chouteau, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties.
A free, three-day training and orientation session will begin Friday, April 17. Training is scheduled for April 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.; April 18 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; and April 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The registration deadline is April 8.
The training sessions will be held at Benefis Health System in Great Falls and will also be made available through the REACH Montana Telehealth Network at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
The volunteer time commitment and schedules are flexible.
New volunteers must register for and complete all three training sessions and a background check is also required.
Those interested in volunteering can learn more by emailing SaraGraft@benefis.org or by calling Peace Hospice at 455-3040.
Peace Hospice volunteer training occurs twice a year in the fall and spring. The next training session will take place in September.