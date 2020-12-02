Because schools are not be able to have their traditional Christmas music programs this year, Greenfield Elementary School is getting creative.
According to Greenfield Principal Paul Wilson, the plan is to have a night of music filling the streets of Fairfield. “We are still working on some of the details, but here is what we are working on and want to make sure community members mark their calendars for the event,” he said.
Each school cohort group will have its own trailer, complete with bales and decorations and will have prepared a few classic holiday songs. On Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m., each group will depart from the Fairfield High School parking lot and travel to Front Range Assisted Living where they will perform one song while parked in front of the building. “We look forward to sharing holiday spirit with the residents,” Wilson said. Additionally, they plan to stop at the Fairfield Park near the swimming pool to sing a few more songs for those who might want to gather in the park around the area, he added. “From there, the routes will vary, and each group will continue through residential areas in Fairfield as long as the weather allows for the comfort and safety of the students,” Wilson added.
If weather does not allow the school to present their holiday “concert” that evening, they have established two alternative dates: Dec. 17 or 21.
“The goal is to share a positive musical experience for the community and give the students a chance to show what they have been practicing,” Wilson said.
“We are asking everyone to please follow all town traffic and parking laws and be courteous to neighbors in Fairfield,” Wilson said. They are also encouraging everyone to follow appropriate physical distancing guidelines to stay safe and healthy while viewing the “parade.”