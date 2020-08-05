The Sun River Valley Historical Society has completed painting the memory tower at the Historic Fort Shaw, also called “The Queen of all the Montana Forts of the 1800’s.”
The SRVHS has sold enough bricks to complete the east wall on the tower and they anticipate they should be put up and completed in a couple weeks.
The society is still holding weekly tours every Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Fort, and will hold their annual yard sale fundraiser at the fort on Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The volunteers invite all to stop by to visit and see all the improvements that have been made at the historic fort.