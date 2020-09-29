Things will be a little different this year, but the 2020 Power homecoming is a go for this weekend.
Due to health concerns, the annual Power Harvest celebration has been mostly cancelled. The only planned activity is the downsized concessions, which will be run by Harvestfest at the football game. The classes in the school are also doing a virtual auction for the school baskets to raise money for Harvestfest.
The baskets will be posted on the school’s Facebook page for an online auction. The auction starts on Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. and continues through halftime of the varsity football game on Oct. 3. Only the highest bidder pays. Winning bidders may pick up their baskets in the office starting on Oct. 5.
The girls volleyball homecoming match will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, against Dutton/Brady. The junior high match will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity match at 6 p.m.
The homecoming parade will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 3. The football game will take place at 7 p.m. against Heart Butte.
The royalty will be introduced, and the king and queen crowned during halftime of the football game.
The king candidate is Nicholas Widhalm and the queen candidates are Brianna Wakkinen, Kinsey May and Sierra Sievers.