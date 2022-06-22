The Augusta Rodeo Weekend includes events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 24-26.
On Friday, the SunAh406 will perform at the Lazy B Bar at 8 p.m. and there will also be music at the Western Bar.
On Saturday, action starts early at 7:30 a.m. with the Wapiti Fun Run. Race distances are 10K, 5K and one mile.
There will be vendors throughout town all day, and the rodeo parade themed “Love, Freedom and Rock + Roll” starts at 2 p.m.
Kids activities are planned in the afternoon. There will be music at the Western Bar and on the patio at Blue Pine Wine. The Augusta American Legion PRCA Rodeo starts with slack at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, the main event rodeo performance will be at 2 p.m. and there will be music at the Western Bar and Blue Pine Wine.
Many local businesses will be open all weekend and visitors are encouraged to wander downtown and visit local businesses or enjoy a meal.