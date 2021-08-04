The community of Dupuyer will celebrate its annual Grizzly Day on Aug. 7.
The day’s activities will start with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at community hall; the parade at 11 a.m.; and the annual Dupuyer Creek duck race at 3 p.m.
Music and entertainment is planned throughout the day and there will be vendors with their wares for sale in the town square.
The parade will include antique and modern tractors, antique and classic cars, old machinery, floats from businesses in the area and various floats of interest to viewers. Entries are not judged but prizes are offered to entries through a drawing.
Brenda Browning Dana has been chosen as the parade grand marshal.
“Brenda came quietly to live among us,” Rita Christiaens said. “Brenda’s kind and gentle spirit has brought much to our community. She rolled up her sleeves and has willingly been involved in everything that the Dupuyer community has had to offer. Brenda immediately joined the Dupuyer Community Club. She almost never misses a monthly club meeting. She has been Secretary of the Club and has participated in the treasurer’s responsibilities for many years. She is truly an asset to our community, demanding nothing and giving so much.”
For more information on the parade, call Dupuyer Cache store owner Ali Newkirk at 406-472-3388.
For general questions on the day’s events, call Christiaens at 406-472-3241.