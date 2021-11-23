Fairfield area residents, are you decorating your home, business or church for the holidays?
The Fairfield Junior’s Club is hosting the second annual Festival of Lights and hopes everyone will want to join in the fun.
To enter your house in the light contest, purchase a numbered yard sign for $5 at the Christmas Stroll on Dec. 3 or at the Fairfield Town Office between Dec. 6-9.
Organizers will create a list of light displays for community members to drive around and view during the week of Dec. 10-17. This list will be posted on Facebook on the “2nd annual Fairfield Light Festival” page or hard copies will be available at the town office.
Anyone, not just those participating, can vote on the online poll during the light display week, Dec. 10-17. Those voting are asked to only vote once. The link to the poll will be included in the list of houses.
Winners will be announced on Dec. 18. There will be prizes for the top three displays.
Those participating are being asked to return the yard signs to the town office the following week so they can be reused next year.