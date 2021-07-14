Registration is open for the “Fun in the Sun” Fairfield Swim Day corn hole tournament on Saturday, July 17, in the Fairfield park.
Registration for the two-person double elimination tournament is $30 a person. Pre-registration can be mailed to Callie Lagge at P.O. Box 364, Fairfield, MT 59436. If open spots are available, registration will be available from 9-10 a.m. in the park on July 17.
The tournament will begin directly after the parade, which starts at 11 a.m. Monetary prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third placers.