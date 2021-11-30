Gov. Greg Gianforte in November launched a $7.5 million Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program to invest in value-added agricultural products across the state and strengthen the industry.
“Agriculture is Montana’s number-one industry, and our administration is partnering with our ag industry to find ways to add value to commodities here in Montana,” Gianforte said in a press release. “By investing in value-added processing and manufacturing in Montana, our producers will be able to keep pace with a transforming agricultural industry, create jobs and expand business opportunities here in Montana.”
The program is accepting until Dec. 15 concept papers which a panel of agricultural industry representatives will review and rank. Select applicants will be invited to submit a full application for funding by February 2022, after which the ARPA Economic Transformation, Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission will consider final funding recommendations.
All grant requests through the program require a funding match to assure commitment from grant recipients. Applicants may apply for awards up to $150,000 with a one-to-one match; awards from $150,001 to $300,000 with a two-to-one match; or awards from $300,001 to $450,000 with a three-to-one match.
Interested parties can visit agr.mt.gov/arpagrants to view program guidelines and apply.