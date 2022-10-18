The Challenging Champs 4-H club will be going door-to-door in Power on Sunday, Nov. 6, starting at 2:30 p.m. to collect any non-perishable food items for the Teton County Food Pantry.
Donors are reminded to make sure that food items have not passed their expiration dates.
The 4-H club members ask those who have donations but don’t plan to be home to please leave them on the doorstep. If you live out of town and would like to donate, either bring your items to the school on that day at 2:30 p.m. or contact Kelsy Diekhans at 406-788-3722 to arrange for pickup.