Lighting and handicapped access project contracts, Community Development Block grants and purchasing of the town shop were all items on the Fairfield Town Council agendas for September and October.
With bids higher than anticipated for the addition of six lights to Main Street, the council rejected the two bids they had received during the Oct. 14 meeting. Jeremiah Theys from Great West Engineering reviewed the two bids received from Montana Lines Inc. for United Electric. The bids of $98,700 and $118,800 were $30,000 over the engineer’s estimated cost. In looking through the bids, Theys said cost of the lights was the biggest difference in the over-expense. He had inflated the cost for the original project 10 years ago.
Earlier in the year, the council was alerted through the auditor the street lighting fund balance exceeded the 200% cash reserve balance. Tammy Comer, town clerk/treasurer, explained at the time there had been a street lighting project that may not have been completed and the current streetlights on Main Street needed to be updated with new ballasts and LED lights. Since January, some of the cash reserve has been used for other lighting issues and retrofitting the 15 lights on Main Street to LED for $1,800. Comer explained the town will need to reduce the cash reserve, however there are not the funds in the lighting district budget to go below the estimated amount of $70,000 for the project. The remainder of the funds could come from the general fund, but it was agreed there is not much wiggle room in that budget either.
Before rejecting the bids, the council discussed options of eliminating two of the lights. It was agreed the engineer would gather information from the bidding contractors on why the price tag for the lights was that high. They also briefly discussed breaking the project into phases, using funds as they are available.
Theys also informed the board that no one had bid on Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to the outside bathroom and sidewalk at the Fairfield swimming pool. He had estimated the project would be $20,000 or less. The council approved moving forward with completing the ADA project at the pool adding work inside the pool building. Theys hopes a project estimated at $60,000 to $75,000 will be more enticing to contactors. The council approved hiring Great West Engineering to increase the previous contact amount of $16,960 to $41,750 for the combined project.
During the October meeting, Fairfield Mayor Bob Swartz measured the interest of the council members to assess the cost of purchasing the building the town currently rents for the town shop. Swartz said he has approached the owners about their interest in selling the building. It was agreed to determine the value of the building through an appraisal and follow up with the owners.
Also, at the October meeting, the council approved applying for a Montana Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant Program to complete a capital improvement plan for the Town of Fairfield.
At the September meeting, following two public hearings, the council approved sponsoring a CDBG grant for the Fairfield Community Hall renovation project. Sarah Converse of Sweet Grass Development was at the meeting and went over the CDGB grant application and said she would submit it on Sept. 15. She worked with the hall board and the town to get all the necessary information to submit the application. Converse said that there were funds available through USDA for energy efficiency that would pay up to one quarter of the $500,000 in expenses used to update to energy efficient items. Converse assured the council she would oversee the management of the grant funding and assist the town clerk with any paperwork involved. Emily Gulick of the Fairfield Community Hall board was also present at the September meeting to answer any questions.
The council also held a work session to work through zoning ordinances. It was agreed to hold a second working session on the issue in October or November.
During the September and October meetings the council approved:
•Changing the summer watering fee structure from mid-April to mid-September to mid-May to mid-October. It was agreed this time frame matches better with the irrigation season and weather patterns.
•Closing two blocks of Sixth Street North for the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club Halloween Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31.
•Moving the November meeting to Monday, Nov. 9.