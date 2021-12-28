Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front is hosting its annual Dance for the Dell on New Year’s Eve at the Fairfield Community Hall from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
It’s the perfect place to host your New Year’s Eve celebration with lots of familiar faces and space to spread out. Mitch Konen and the Plow Boys will be playing for the dance. Organizers encourage those attending to bring their dancing shoes as it’s always a great time.
Participants are welcome to bring in food and drinks. Alcohol is allowed but drink responsibly and have a designated driver.
Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family and is payable at the door. All donations go to support Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front. Canned food donations are also encouraged for the Fairfield Food Pantry.