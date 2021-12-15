The Power High School boys and girls basketball teams will kick off their season on Friday, Dec. 17, at home against Simms and will play the Valier Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 18, on the road.
There are 16 boys and 10 girls out for basketball in Power.
Three returning starters will play for the Lady Pirates: senior Amara Bodkins, a first team all-conference last year, and juniors, Jersey Somerfeld and Hailey May. Head coach Willie Widhalm said senior Brodi Niebaum and sophomore Violet Rehm, who saw minutes on the varsity team last year, will move into key roles this season. “We’ll need some of our younger girls to step up this year and fill roles on the team,” he added.
Looking at the conference on the girls’ side, Widhalm said Simms has to be the favorite due to their size and experience. “They have three girls six foot or taller and one of the better players in the conference in Laura Zietzke,” he said. “Augusta has a good returning nucleus and will challenge for a top three spot at the district tournament.”
Widhalm also sees Valier, Cascade, Heart Butte and Power as teams with experienced players that will be in the fight for one of the three spots in the divisional tournament. “It should be a fun and interesting year watching all of these teams compete against each other,” he added.
In addition to the game this weekend, the Pirates will play Cascade in Power on Dec. 21 to close out 2021. “This will be three good tests against very good teams,” he noted. “Our girls know this year will be a grind with only 10 players, but they are looking forward to the challenge.”
Widhalm is in his third year as the head girls coach along with his athletic director duties. Assisting him this year, in her first year, will be Hanna Tarum.
The boys field four returning starters after the graduation of Nicholas Widhalm last year. The Pirate boys will be led by all-conference performer Spencer Lehnerz who is expected to be one of the best players in the conference. Returning starters will include Lehnerz, senior Herbert Carlsson, junior Garret Willmarth and sophomore Jaxson Parkinson. The boys will be young this year with 14 underclassmen, head coach Tyler Jackson said.
Looking at the boys side of things, Heart Butte, Simms and Dutton-Brady should challenge each other for the conference title. The other teams — Valier, Sunburst, Cascade, and Power will try to challenge the three teams at the top.
According to the coach, Heart Butte has a combination of tall and athletic players and will be tough to beat. Dutton/Brady has a loaded senior class and looks to cap off a successful football season with a district championship. Simms has a good returning nucleus of athletic players and shooters and will provide a challenge every night.
Jackson returns for his third season as the head coach of the Pirate boys and will be assisted by second year coach Ken May.