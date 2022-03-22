A new family-friendly program celebrating the science of paleontology will be available at the Museum of the Rockies beginning April 2.
“Dinosaurs and MOR!” will feature lectures from world-class paleontologists, paleo passport activity stations in the Siebel Dinosaur Complex, drawing lessons with an expert paleo artist, and a dinner with John Scannella, the museum’s John R. Horner curator of paleontology.
Ten experts from across the country will deliver 30-minute presentations, followed by a question-and-answer session from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Hager Auditorium.
There is a fee for the event which includes access to the main museum and planetarium. Registration is required. Attendees can obtain paleo passports, which are included in the museum admission, at the front desk and get stamps at numerous family-friendly stations throughout the Siebel Dinosaur Complex. Stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Taylor Planetarium will host a viewing of “Dinosaur Prophesy,” where attendees can solve four cold cases from the age of dinosaurs.
Expert paleo artist Ted Rechlin will hold classes, for a fee, about how to draw dinosaurs at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Registration is required for these classes.
The day will conclude with a dinner in the museum’s Bair Lobby celebrating the inaugural “Dinosaurs and MOR!” event. Scannella will deliver a keynote speech. “MOR than Monsters: Unearthing the Paleobiology of Dinosaurs” will inform guests about past, present and future explorations of the lives of dinosaurs. There is a fee and registration is required.
On April 1 at 5-7:30 p.m., museum members will have a sneak preview of the “Dinosaurs and MOR!” event. Members will experience paleo-passport and history activity stations throughout the museum. “Dinosaur Prophesy” will be shown in the Taylor Planetarium at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. MOR Executive Director Christopher Dobb and Scannella will deliver a special address to the members at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m.
To learn more and register for “Dinosaur and MOR!” events, visit museumoftherocies.org/dinos.