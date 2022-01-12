The Dutton/Brady School Board re-hired Superintendent Erica Allen following an executive session for her yearly evaluation during the regular board meeting on Dec. 22.
Allen is in her fourth year as superintendent. The Dutton/Brady district runs its administrative contracts annually.
Allen reported during the December meeting the district has had problems with boilers. One boiler pump was repaired early this fall and the second boiler pump has now failed and an outside plumber has been contacted to make repairs.
Under the maintenance report, Allen also noted water samples for lead testing have been sent to an outside lab and the district is now waiting for results so they can finalize the mandatory paperwork for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The staff is also busy doing routine maintenance.
During the last three months of school board meetings, the Dutton/Brady board members have continued to evaluate the district’s Safe Return to School Plan and have continued to follow the outlined COVID Safety Plan.
During the board meetings for October, November and December, Allen outlined for the board how the district is continuing to use the air purifiers, increasing sanitation and requiring students to remain home if they are symptomatic or have a fever of 100.4 or higher. “At this point the plan continues to be working for us,” said Allen during the December meeting.
Allen said she and Principal Jeremy Locke have updated the district website to help reflect school events and news to keep the community informed.
“We have been beta-testing our district mobile application to help with teacher/parent and district/community communications,” Allen said. “This app provides information directly for our webpage and also allows staff and parents to communicate virtually.”
The school is also working to set up instant messaging capabilities through software the district uses, Infinite Campus. Allen said these capabilities would allow district staff to send out emails, make phone calls and send text messages. “Infinite Campus will now be the primary resource for sending emergency other general messages,” she said. “We will also be able to send notifications of missing homework and failing grades.”
Allen said training is planned for the staff to use both of the services. They plan to train parents to use these new communications in February. “At this time we plan to offer this training virtually in order to encourage wider participation,” Allen said.
Allen reported she has begun substantial reporting of the use of the district’s federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) grant money. “To meet the requirement’s and help guide our district in best utilizing these funds, I recently shared a survey with the community,” Allen said. She shared the results of the survey with the board during the December meeting.
The final smart board, purchased with ESSER funding, has arrived and will be installed in the near future.
During the November meeting, Allen reported the district ordered more Chromebooks, given an increase in enrollment of seven new students.
Principal Locke reported to the board, with the district focus on reading, they have planned professional development in reading strategies for the second half of the school year.
He also updated the board on student academic intervention goals and how they are progressing.
The district activity directors updated the board on the Titans football team’s success and outlook for the basketball season.
Under action items in November and December, the board:
•Approved the hiring of Cliff Suek as district bus driver, Tom Tranmer as head high school track coach and Amberly Stephens as assistant high school track coach.
•Accepted the registration of teacher Frankie Farbotko to take effect on Jan. 14.