The Dutton/Brady School Board at a special video meeting on April 27 approved students not returning to in-person school for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year at the Dutton campus and gave approval for in-person schooling to resume at the Midway and Pondera Colonies, upon approval of the colonies’ German teachers.
After reviewing Gov. Steve Bullock’s directives for schools opening and gathering input from staff, Superintendent Erica Allen said she believes it is in the district’s best interest to continue remote learning from May 7-19. “Our present off-site learning model is working, and the minimal educational gain from returning to school does not exceed the health risks to staff, students and the community,” Allen said.
The district will have students drop off their Chromebooks and other materials and pick up any personal items left at the school on May 20 and 21. The students will be given scheduled time slots to return items in keeping with social distancing guidelines.
The board agreed to move forward with high school graduation on May 17 as originally planned. Allen’s recommendation was to hold the ceremony for the two seniors in the school auditorium with their immediate families in attendance. The ceremony would not be open to the public, but would be live streamed.
The board took no action on the high school graduation or those traditionally held for eighth grade and kindergarten. They felt comfortable with the school administers working out details for each ceremony with parents keeping social distancing guidelines in place. It was suggested ceremonies for the eighth grade and kindergarten could possibly be held in the fall.
Both the academic and athletic ceremonies will be held on their regularly scheduled days and times, but will be live streamed. “We will then hand out physical awards when students come to the school on the last two days to drop off their things,” Allen said.