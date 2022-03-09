Area athletes including those from Augusta, Dutton/Brady and Power high schools were named to the District 10C boys and girls basketball All-Conference teams.
They are:
Girls
First team — Augusta: Payton Levine, sophomore; Kodee Shalz, sophomore; Power: Amara Bodkins, senior; Heart Butte: Jodee Cree Medicine, sophomore; Bobbie Tailfeathers, junior; Simms: Laura Zietzke, junior; Kenzie Allen, freshman; Valier: Emma Valdez, senior.
Second team — Augusta: Dayna Mills, senior; Dutton/Brady: Chloe Sealey, sophomore; Power: Jersey Somerfeld, junior; Hailey May, junior; Cascade: Sophia Mortag, freshman; Heart Butte: Sadee Cree Medicine, senior; Simms: Taylee Sawyer, senior; Sunburst: Claire Bucklin, sophomore: Valier: Loni Orcutt, junior.
Boys
First team — Dutton/Brady: Kellan Doheny, senior; Tyler Ellsworth, senior; Power: Spencer Lehnerz, senior; Heart Butte: Riley Reevis, junior; Joe Murray, senior; Thomas Young Running Crane, sophomore; Sunburst: Cade Hansen, senior.
Second team — Dutton/Brady: Jake Feldmann, senior; Cascade: Carter Casavant, junior, Justin Smith, senior; Heart Butte: Marcus Rutherford, senior; Frankie Calf Boss Ribs, senior; Simms: Carter McDowell, senior; Sunburst: Josh Kearns, senior.