The 20th annual Women Stepping Forward for Agriculture Conference will be held at the Big Horn Resort in Billings Oct. 3-5. This year’s conference theme is Cheers to 20 Years and will be opened by Lt. Gov, Kristen Juras.
The agenda will cover small business development and agritourism, farm and ranch stress and mental health, recordkeeping, human trafficking and cooking with pulse crops.
Registration for the conference is $70 before Sept. 3 and $90 after that date. A one-day registration is available for $50. Registration information and a full agenda can be found on the Women Stepping Forward for Agriculture website at womensteppingforward.org.