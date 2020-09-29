“A trip around the world” is the theme for Fairfield High School’s homecoming celebration from Sept. 28 through Oct. 3.
Students will participate in several contests including hall decorating, pep rallies and floats. This year’s theme days include pajama, duo/twin, redneck/camo/hippie, beach and blue and white. The high school drumline is planning to perform for the elementary students during a morning recess.
The volleyball team will travel to Choteau on Thursday, Oct. 1, for a match against the Lady Bulldogs and will host a match on Saturday, Oct. 3, against Townsend. The Townsend match starts at 1 p.m. with 20 minutes between games.
The homecoming parade will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at 4:45 p.m. The Eagles football team will take to the field against Big Timber at 7 p.m.
Royalty coronation will be held at halftime of the game. The Fairfield 2020 homecoming royalty candidates are seniors for king and queen Conor Murray, Blake Schweigert, Cheyenne Maddox and Emma Staigmiller and juniors for prince and princess Daniel Faith, Kaelob Flores, Alexa Johnson and Natalie Kolste.
The students will enjoy a drive-in movie night after the game on the big screen on the practice field.