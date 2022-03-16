The musical act Empire Trio will perform April 3 at the Orpheum Theater/Weigand Auditorium in Conrad.
Hosted by the Pondera Arts Council, the concert begins at 2 p.m. Adult tickets will be $15 and can be purchased at Olson’s Drug or Folklore in Conrad or at the door. All students will be admitted free of charge.
Empire Trio presents beloved and famous songs from the world of film: songs from Casablanca, James Bond, Titanic, The Wizard of Oz and stories about the great singers who performed them, from Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra to Céline Dion and Barbra Streisand. A glamorous soundtrack to the greatest silver screen films of all time.
With their own breathtaking and unique arrangements, performances include highlights from shows such as “Les Misérables,” “West Side Story” and “Phantom of the Opera.” Also mixed into the performance are outstanding original arrangements, such as the hauntingly beautiful “Edelweiss” from The Sound of Music, in three-part harmony. The show will take those attending on a thrilling 70-plus year adventure of the best songs and behind-the-scene stories Broadway musicals have to offer.
Empire Trio was formed in 2012 when three musicians came to live in New York City to pursue their dreams of becoming world class performing musicians. When these three musicians met, a musical explosion occurred resulting in the creation of O Sole Trio. During the 2019-2020 season, O Sole Trio became Empire Trio, and with this new chapter came also new and exciting talents.
Empire Trio quickly established themselves as a musical force selling out venues all over the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Empire Trio features the lush and mesmerizing voice of soprano Erin Shields, the versatile and virtuosic David Shenton on piano and violin, who may be the world’s first (and possibly only) musician to play violin and piano simultaneously. The third member of the trio is Adam Cannedy with his warm and bubbly personality and gorgeous baritone voice.