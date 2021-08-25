The Power, Dutton/Brady High School Titans football season opens on Saturday, Aug. 28, against Noxon on the field in Dutton.
Kickoff for the game is at 1 p.m. A pulled pork tailgate will be held by the Titans Booster Club starting at noon and continuing through the game.
Titan Coach Tom Tranmer is entering his 40th year of coaching football. He says he is just as excited today as he was when he first began coaching. “We have a good group of boys, good assistant coaches and are looking forward to a positive season,” he said. On top of that, Tranmer is predicting the team will be fighting for the conference title and who knows from there.
The long-standing co-op team playing in the six-player conference features players from both Power and Dutton/Brady. There are 21 boys playing this year, 13 from Power and eight from Dutton/Brady. “We have a good nucleus of seniors, we’re a little short on juniors and have a good mix of sophomores and freshmen,” Tranmer said.
Spencer Lehnerz, 2020 all-state player, and Kellen Dohney, Tyler Ellsworth and John Baringer, all-conference recognitions last season, are returning this season. They will be just some of the talent and leadership returning, Tranmer said.
“As a team we are working hard,” Tranmer said. “You never know what the chemistry is going to be between the players and how they will come together on the field,” he added. “Judging from the opening days of practice, it is looking positive. They are supportive of each other and get along well.”
The team started practice in Power and will move to Dutton this week in preparation for the game against Noxon. There will be one more home game in Dutton and two in Power throughout the season.
Darrell Laubach, who has been coaching for 25 or 26 years, according Tranmer, and Lee Taylor, who has been with the team for five years, round out the coaching staff. Tranmer, with 40 years of coaching, said this is his five or six year as head coach of the Titans, he was an assistant for quite a few years before that.
Tranmer said the Titans conference will be tough with Big Sandy once again being the team to beat. “We play them our final game and it could very easily be for the conference title,” he said. Looking at the program throughout the state, Froid-Medicine Lake (the returning state champions) will be tough once again as will White Sulfur Springs. From there it is pretty much an open field with teams like Big Sandy, DJS, Harlowton, Bridger, Hot Springs, West Yellowstone and Titans fighting for playoff spots.
“We are looking forward to the season and just getting back to playing some football,” he concluded.