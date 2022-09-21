The Pondera Players of Conrad are gearing up for their fall production of the classic board game brought to life in “Clue: On Stage!”
In the production, six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. They are given aliases — Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet. Though discouraged from revealing personal information, it is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening. Each is presented with a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst criminals.
This quick moving cast and crew will be Alissa Bleecker, Dillon Carter, Del Denson, Sandra Destaffany, Kim Dixon, Jordan Geyer, Jaynie Gollehon, Rhonda Grainger, Bob Hjelm, Lida Holst, McKenna Jones, Bethany Mason, Bill McLean, Don Mecham, Kira Mills, Wendy Paulsen, Kya Pavao, Matt Sutherland and Kit Workman.
First-time Director Deb Mecham and Assistant Director Wayne Reynolds are up to the challenge of creating all the many rooms in Boddy Manor on the small Norley Hall stage and helping the audience along to find out whodunnit.
On Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. will be the performance only at Norley Hall for $15. On Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, patrons can enjoy dinner theater, with tickets selling for $30. The meal will be served by the Pondera Players themselves. Cocktail/mocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m.
The Pondera Players have big plans for future performances in Conrad and traveling to nearby towns, so they will be incorporating a fundraiser for lights and sound improvements during that weekend.
Those attending will have the opportunity to win a gift basket themed after each character, a Two-Dun-It ($2 chance to pick the killer), a raffle for a beautiful quilt and leave with a polaroid of you and friends in front of the Clue Backdrop.
Thursday night tickets will be available at the door. Call Wendy Paulsen at 406-788-3819 to reserve dinner theater tickets.