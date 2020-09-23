The Fairfield School Board approved attendance agreements, hired an administrative assistant and approved the salary negotiated with the business manager/clerk during its Sept. 14 board meeting.
The Fairfield school district accepted 75 students from out-of-district in kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2020-21 school year. Superintendent Dustin Gordon said this is down slightly from last year but is in the ballpark for the five-year average. He said in 2019-20 the district had 82 students from out-of-district and 62 the previous year.
“This speaks highly of the school district and the staff for the students and their families who make the choice to attend Fairfield Public Schools,” Gordon said.
The board approved hiring Loren Tacke, longtime school district employee, as the administrative assistant for the school year. Tacke teaches a junior high math class, high school first responder class and handles the district technology. They agreed upon a stipend of $7,500 for the one-year position, using a portion of the funds remaining from the reduction of the administrative staff from two and a half to two.
Gordon said Tacke’s primary responsibility would be to oversee the junior high students. He will also serve as backup for the two administrators, represent the school district on the Teton County CARES board and assist with COVID-19 issues as needed.
Gordon said the school had three qualified candidates for the position from in-house.
The board approved a 3.5% increase on the base salary for Denise Grant, the district business manager and clerk. Gordon explained Grant’s contract is renewed annually and traditionally, her salary has been negotiated following the approval of certified, classified and administrative salaries. The base salary for Grant is in line with the increases for the rest of the staff. The increase will give her a base salary of $53,993, an increase of $1,826. Grant did not negotiate any other changes with her contract.
Gordon updated the board on the start of school and praised the staff and students for how well the beginning of the school year went. “We are off to a great start and for the most part, everyone is adjusting,” Gordon said.
The district continues to work with Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer and the administrators from surrounding schools as needed. Gordon said students have already stayed home for sickness not related to COVID-19. “We are finding a protocol for dealing with illness and may even see a benefit with the students wearing masks helping with colds and flus,” Gordon said.
Gordon said Fairfield had its first teacher who was ill at home and taught her students via video format in the high school media center. “It worked well,” Gordon said. “We have a limited number of substitute teachers this year, so having the ability to have a staff member teach their students when they aren’t physically in the building is a bonus.” The school has the media center set up to teach three remote classes if needed with one supervisor in the room.
The superintendent said the district has made some adjustments to attendance at sporting events. The school is working toward allowing juniors and seniors to attend volleyball matches while still meeting the social distancing requirements. He also explained the reduction in attendance at the home football games and understands it is disappointing to some fans. Gordon emphasized the school is doing all it can to follow recommended guidelines that will provide the best opportunity for sports contests to continue.
Gordon said FHS has been able to take one bus to away volleyball matches with the mother/daughter (coaches and players) combinations able to sit together. He anticipated taking two buses for away football games. Gordon said overall cost and revenue from sporting events will be a topic for discussion in the future. “This will be a budget concern this year,” Gordon said.
The board handled a number of personnel issues during the August and September meetings. They include:
•Accepting the resignation of paraprofessional Kelcy Bouma and cheer coach Kristen Becker.
•Hiring of Nicole Misner as an intervention specialist and full-time paraprofessional; Marca Herron as a paraprofessional; John Retan and Brian Kirkhorn as junior high football coaches; Jason Kline and Kari Schubarth as junior high girls basketball coaches; and Elizabeth Anderson as junior high tennis coach.
•Approving substitute wage increases to $12 per hour.