Public school students have traditionally recognized area veterans in Teton County with in-person Veterans Day programs. This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no in-person celebration at area schools.
That hasn’t stopped schools from finding creative ways to honor the servicemen and -women on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Choteau Superintendent and Elementary Principal Chuck Gameon said Choteau Elementary School will not be hosting a Veterans Day program this year. “We still want to honor our local veterans and will be working with the American Legion to get tokens of our appreciation into the hands of veterans,” he said. “Students will be making cards, artwork, writing letters or poems that we will be delivering to the American Legion for distribution to the veterans in our community.”
“The Veterans Day program has become an annual event that is very well attended at Fairfield Schools,” Fairfield Superintendent Dustin Gordon said. “This year poses obvious challenges to our traditional breakfast and program, but we are still planning to honor our local veterans. The school’s new video production class has been working with several staff members on a tribute to our veterans that we can make available to the entire community in an online recorded program.”
Gordon said Shelby Giles, Fairfield’s elementary music teacher, is coordinating the various contributions to include her own elementary music student compositions. Junior high and high school music teacher Sara Carpenter has recorded a few choir and band performances and high school English teacher Kari Patterson is working with senior students to do a variety of speaking pieces.
“I am anxious to see the finished product and I hope we can bring it all together for the community,” Gordon said. The video program will be available on the school’s Facebook page and on www.fairfieldschools.org.
The Power School District will also be observing Veterans Day differently this year. According to Superintendent Loren Dunk, they are also working on a video to share with community members and veterans to show their appreciation of the military and its members. The video of students’ artwork, songs and anything that shows gratitude toward soldiers will be available on the school’s website, www.power.k12.mt.us, and on the Power High Facebook page.
“It is an honor to give back to our veterans in our community,” Dunk said. “Although this year is different, we still remember our veterans and the sacrifice they gave for our freedoms.”
Dutton/Brady School District elementary students will be creating pictures and cards to send to area veterans along with a DVD of student musical and oral performances. “The DVD will also feature interviews our senior students are completing with area veterans,” said Erica Allen, district superintendent.
The school district invited area veterans to check on the videos online closer to Veterans Day.