The Augusta Solid Waste Management District announced Aug. 19 that it will temporarily suspend collection of plastic recycling from Sept. 1 through Jan. 31, 2023, in response to storage con-cerns and strains on operational resources.
The Augusta collection site has collected plastic for recycling since 2011. At present, there are 70 large plastic recycling bales stored on-site and no current market for transport and reuse. Addi-tionally, the process of sorting and bundling the material is labor intensive and has become a chal-lenge to maintain with current staffing.
On Aug. 12, the Augusta Solid Waste Management District board voted to approve temporari-ly discontinuing collection of plastic recycling following a recommendation from solid waste profes-sionals. The temporary suspension will allow the district to explore other options for market and reuse and assess hauling and other financial impacts on the Solid Waste Management District’s limited funding.
Other services and recycling collection at the site will remain available. The district will con-tinue to evaluate recycled material markets and consider other operational changes and improve-ments to ensure the collection site continues to provide the best possible service to the Augusta community while maintaining operational costs.
The Augusta Solid Waste Management District was created in 1997 for the purpose of proper management, collection and disposal of solid waste. The collection location is at 952 Sun Canyon Road. The district has a board appointed by the Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners and provides recommendations, input and acts as an advisory board to the county commissioners.