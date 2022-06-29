The Montana State Hail Program is reminding producers to make sure their crops are covered with State Hail Insurance.
Producers can insure crops against hail damage at the maximum coverage rate of $75 per acre for dryland and $114 per acre for irrigated land. Rates charged are a percentage of the insured amount and vary by county. A detailed list of rates by county and crop can be found on the Montana Department of Agriculture website at agr.mt.gov. State policies are available for purchase until Aug. 15.
State hail insurance application forms are available online or by calling the office. Staff are available to accept policies, file claims and to answer any questions producers might have regarding coverage options. Completed forms can be emailed, mailed or faxed to the department, or used as a reference when you contact the office by phone.
Loss forms must be submitted within two weeks of the hail damage occurrence. Loss claim forms are also available online and are due to the office by Oct. 1.
The Montana State Hail Insurance Program was created in 1917 to provide basic hail insurance coverage on any crop grown in Montana. The program is directed by a five-member board consisting of the department director, state insurance commissioner and three producers.
For more information, call the program toll-free at 1-844-515-1571 or email agrhail@mt.gov.