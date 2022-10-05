The Fairfield Town Council approved three sidewalk projects, hired a new town attorney and heard a citizen’s complaint about law enforcement coverage during the Sept. 14 meeting.
Mayor Loren Tacke explained the sidewalk estimate given by HL Ventures, represented at the meeting by Sonny Fellers, Jason Stott and Josie Moline. The bids included in front of the baseball field near the school on Seventh Avenue, $13,520 without curb and gutter; the north side of the park, $25,766; Main Street in front of the Casino Jack’s building, $22,750; and a small section at the pool, $5,626.50.
The town has set aside funds to be used for sidewalk maintenance and replacement and there is approximately $68,000 that can be used during this fiscal year.
When asked about the sidewalk at the school, Fellers explained if curb and gutter were added in the section at the school, it could potentially be an issue when plowing snow. He said to meet the correct slope at the north end, he would need to install the ADA ramp on the west side of the sidewalk, not the north side. Doing this would also avoid any storm drain issues during hard rains.
Public Works Department employee Chuck Dale said curb and gutter should be installed the entire length of sidewalk at the school instead of just the little piece at the north end. Councilman Ron Dauwalder, attending the meeting via phone, said the town needed to follow the ordinance as all community members are required to follow the ordinance pertaining to curb and gutter. Councilwoman Carmen Staigmiller saudd she thought the sidewalk at the school was a priority and must include curb and gutter.
Following a great length of discussion, the council agreed to proceed with the sidewalk at the pool area, Main Street and the school including the installation of curb and gutter at the school. They agreed to forego the sidewalk at the north end of the park for this year.
Mayor Loren Tacke said the Montana Department of Transportation “Transportation Alternative” grant program will be open again this fall and the town could apply for funding for another phase of sidewalk if they so desired.
Fellers said that if the weather permits, he should be able to complete the approved sidewalk, curb and gutter project by the end of September.
The council approved hiring the Marra, Evenson & Levine PC law firm from Great Falls to represent the Town of Fairfield. The council interviewed Amber Henning, partner at the firm, during a special council meeting in September. During the interview, Henning reviewed the specializations and experience of the firm.
Henning said that getting to know the council, mayor and department heads is important to strategize how to best serve the town. Henning said she was born and raised a Fairfield girl and Fairfield is an incredibly special place to her. She said that Fairfield was so supportive of her growing up and she would like this opportunity to give back to this community.
Henning will serve as the town’s main point of contact and will field all questions. Depending on the situation, either she or one of the other partners would be able to handle the issues.
Henning attended the University of Montana and received a bachelor of arts in music and political science in 2010. She received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Montana in 2013. From 2013 to 2016, she served as a law clerk to the Honorable Kenneth R. Neill and the Honorable John A. Kutzman in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Cascade County. She then practiced as a deputy county attorney for Missoula County, specializing in dependent/neglect cases from 2016 to 2019.
Mayor Tacke will meet with Henning and get a contract in place. He added that attorney William Bieler of Fairfield will finish the work on the road north and east of the school and would see the lagoon litigation through to the end.
Fairfield resident Nancy Blouin during public comment expressed her concerns about the lack of law enforcement in town and spoke about motorists doing U-turns and backing out across the double yellow lines on Main Street. She said she worries about the elderly getting hit or accidents happening because of these traffic violations. She said she was speaking on behalf of a group of elderly ladies, who were angry with the lack of law enforcement.
Councilman Chuck Brown said he witnessed someone crossing the double yellow line to park on Main Street. He approached the person in the vehicle and the driver’s response was, “It’s the Fairfield way, it’s okay.” Brown said he told the driver it was the law, and it was not okay to do that.
Brown said the Sheriff’s Department needs to start enforcing the law and be more present in town. Mayor Tacke said he had spoken with Sheriff Keith VanSetten, who said they would start enforcement of the double yellow line. Tacke suggested those who have complaints shouldn’t just call the town office but also contact the Sheriff’s Department with their concern in hopes that more voices would result in more presence and enforcement.
No one was present from the Sheriff’s Office to represent the department, but the written sheriff’s report provided the July and August information. VanSetten did note when Tacke talked to him about concerns that the Sheriff’s Office is down one deputy.
Brandi Holmes, co-owner of Cinders, explained to the Council that the Main Street business would like to hold a Halloween fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29. They plan to donate a portion of their food sales to the food pantry. “It would be a family fun event including activities for the kids and music by Beerman and the Frosty Mugs in the evening,” Holmes said.
She asks that the public bring a food item in lieu of a cover charged for the Thanksgiving Baskets the Food Pantry puts together at Thanksgiving. She requested the council approve one lane of the street from Cinders to Fourth Street be closed and adjourning the open container ordinance for the event. The council approved both. Holmes was reminded she would need to have special event insurance naming the town as additional insured since the event was taking place on the street, which was town property.
The council approved a resolution of intent to create and adopt a noise ordinance. Mayor Tacke said he had received complaints of backhoe work being done late at night. He explained that several cities and towns had a noise ordinance in place. He created one that he thinks would work for the town.
The council also approved a public records request policy, something the town did not have.
The council accepted the resignation Ward Fifield from the Teton County Planning Board and approved the appointment of Brown to that position.
It was noted the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department has acquired an air compressor trailer to fill the firefighter’s air pack cylinders.
In his report, Tacke requested a council work session to create a sidewalk cost share program, said he is working on the town website and had the outline complete, said he met with the town’s prosecuting attorney and requested a monthly report of cases; and said he will meet with the justice of the peace and the sheriff to request monthly reports from each entity.
Dale with the Public Works Department reported the sprinklers have been turned off in the main park and the lines winterized. They will shut off and winterize the sprinklers at the library and Legion park soon.
He said they set the pump in Well 5 on Thursday. It looks like the last time the wire was replaced was 2012. The town crew has been patching streets and working on a small water leak on Fourth Avenue North.
Water level in the town’s wells is okay right now. “We are watching the levels since the canal is shut off for the season and will report if restrictions would need to be set in place,” Dale said. Dale reminded the council that winter water use will go into effect on Oct. 11.
Town clerk and treasurer Tammy Comer informed the board the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club purchased one picnic table to go in the pavilion at the park. The town welcomes other service groups or individuals willing to purchase a table to contact the town office.
Comer also reminded the council that the bid opening for phase one of the water project was set for Sept. 28 at Great West Engineering’s office in Helena.
Zoning and encroachment permits were approved for: a 10x30 concrete patio and sidewalk at 631 Third Ave. N.; a 42x22 foot concrete pad with an open post and beam with metal roof pavilion at 406 Second Ave. S.; a 32x15 foot deck addition to the existing deck at 101 First Ave. S.W.; a 32x36 foot garage on a monolithic slab at 609 Fourth Ave. N.; and tear down an existing house at 111 Third Ave. N.
The next regular town council meeting will be Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the town office.