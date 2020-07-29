The organizers of the 21st annual Valley Fun Day in Simms are excited to announce that their event, scheduled for Aug. 8, has been approved by the Cascade City-County Health Department.
Valley Fun Day is a family-friendly all-day event that benefits various community organizations and emergency services in Simms, Fort Shaw, Sun River Vaughn, Cascade, Augusta, Fairfield and Choteau.
The theme for this year’s event is “Flying High.” Col. Trace Thomas, Commander of the Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the parade. The 120th Airlift Wing operates and maintains C-130 cargo aircraft.
The schedule of events is as follows:
•8 a.m. - 10 a.m., pancake breakfast
•8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., 3-D archery shoot
• 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., tennis court games (for adults and children)
•10 a.m. – 2 p.m., children’s entertainment
•10:30 a.m., parade line-up
•11 a.m., parade begins
•11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., ducks purchased for race
•11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., lunch and beverages
•11:30 a.m. -2 p.m., Methodist church pie social
•Noon to 1 p.m., live music by Coulee Sweethearts
•1 p.m. – 3 p.m., horseshoe and corn hole tournaments (for adults and children)
•2 p.m., duck race
Vendors will be on site all day selling food, drinks, crafts and other goods. To learn more, or to register as a vendor, contact Karen Sauke at 590-1074.
There will also be two earlier events held in conjunction with Valley Fun Day. On Aug. 6, Sun River Methodist Church will hold a tent meeting at 6:30 p.m.
On Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., patrons will be able to enjoy tours of the historic Fort Shaw U.S. Army Fort. The fort was abandoned by the military in 1891 and later served as a school for Native American children.
Camping hookups are available by calling Ruth Mortag at 264-5648 or Bob Curtiss at the Curtiss Service Center in Simms, 264-5640. For more information on Valley Fun Day, contact Ruth Mortag at 264-5648, DeeDee Rains at 264-5501, or Dave Yarger at 264-5423.