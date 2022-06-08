The 2022 Fairfield Swim Days Committee is looking for nominations for the “Per-son/Couple/Group of the Bench.”
The nominee will be recognized during the annual event July 14-16 and will serve as the grand marshal of the parade.
The “Person/Couple/Group of the Bench” started about 40 years ago when long-time residents who gave generously of their energy, time and effort for the betterment of the Fairfield community and Teton County were honored during Swim Days.
Over the years, as the Swim Days activities grew, many of the original activities were dropped and others added. In researching past Swim Days, the 2007 committee elected to bring back the Person of the Bench, stating there were so many who have given generously to the community who should be honored. Instead of the committee selecting the individuals to honor, they asked the community members to submit names for consid-eration.
The criteria, set by the committee overseeing the selection, is that nominees must have lived in the county at least 25 years, been active in Fairfield and the surrounding ar-ea, have generously volunteered their time for the betterment of the community and have been a positive role model and mentor to youths and adults alike.
If you know someone who meets the criteria, please send a letter of nomination to Marci Shaw at First Bank of Montana in Fairfield. The letter should state the specific rea-sons why the nominator thinks the individual or individuals should be considered for this recognition.
Nomination letters must be made available to the recognition committee no later than June 22 to be considered for the 2022 Swim Days celebration. The letters must be signed by the nominator; unsigned letters will not be considered.
If you have questions about the Person/Couple/Group of the Bench,” contact Shaw at the bank or Vonnie Jacobson at 406-590-2019.