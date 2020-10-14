The Montana Farm Bureau is accepting applications for its 2021 ACE (Advocate. Communicate. Educate.) program. The ACE program is designed to empower Farm Bureau members to actively advocate on key industry issues and be confident, effective leaders in their County Farm Bureau and local communities. The focus of the program is built around three primary objectives: developing leaders, engaging local communities and issue advocacy.
“Participants will refine and establish premiere leadership and advocacy skills necessary to effectively communicate industry issues, engage in and address the needs of their rural communities and new leadership responsibilities within their county and state Farm Bureau,” said ACE Coordinator Chelcie Cargill. “They will practice public speaking and learn to address the media and non-ag audiences.”
Cargill added that in addition to learning about networking and advocacy, participants will learn about engaging in local communities and their county Farm Bureaus. This section of the program will teach about the importance of networking across local communities. “Rural Montana needs strong leadership. We need school board members, local government officials and energetic county Farm Bureau volunteers. ACE helps participants realize their value and talent as leaders and identify areas to serve in their communities and county Farm Bureaus.”
Learning about key industry issues is the third leg of training for participants. “I believe that advocacy follows leadership. With practiced, ever-evolving leadership skills, participants will be prepared to actively advocate on key industry issues,” said Cargill.
The class of 2020 included Joy DePuydt, Saco; Kris Descheemaeker, Lewistown; Ed Bandel, Floweree; Pam Converse, Conrad; Mary Hill, Raynesford; Doreen McClure, Roy; Dominique Woodham, Big Timber; Katharine Taylor, Bozeman.
The application, which is due by Dec. 1, is online at www.mfbf.org. For more information contact Cargill, 406-930-2299, chelciec@mfbf.org.